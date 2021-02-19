Shinsei Bank, Limited (OTCMKTS:SKLKY) Short Interest Up 23.6% in January

Shinsei Bank, Limited (OTCMKTS:SKLKY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 6,800 shares, a growth of 23.6% from the January 14th total of 5,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days.

OTCMKTS:SKLKY opened at $2.61 on Friday. Shinsei Bank has a fifty-two week low of $1.93 and a fifty-two week high of $3.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.46.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Shinsei Bank from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th.

Shinsei Bank Company Profile

Shinsei Bank, Limited provides various banking and financial products and services to individual customers, businesses, corporations, public-sector entities, and financial institutions in Japan. It offers Yen/foreign currency deposits and structured deposits; and housing loans, unsecured loans, credit guarantees, real estate related nonrecourse finance and corporate finance, and project finance, as well as specialty finance, including M and A-related finance.

