ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) Trading Up 7.1% After Analyst Upgrade

ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV)’s share price shot up 7.1% during trading on Friday after Piper Sandler raised their price target on the stock from $132.00 to $134.00. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the stock. ShockWave Medical traded as high as $135.82 and last traded at $131.97. 474,994 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 13% from the average session volume of 419,688 shares. The stock had previously closed at $123.19.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of ShockWave Medical from $87.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of ShockWave Medical from $95.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised ShockWave Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Bank of America downgraded ShockWave Medical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on ShockWave Medical from $89.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.00.

In related news, Director Antoine Papiernik sold 45,455 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.76, for a total value of $4,534,590.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $269,451.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Frank T. Watkins sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.24, for a total transaction of $282,480.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 98,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,950,698.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 75,455 shares of company stock valued at $7,931,111. 15.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in ShockWave Medical in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ShockWave Medical during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ShockWave Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of ShockWave Medical by 24.5% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 666 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ShockWave Medical in the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. 88.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a PE ratio of -65.84 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $124.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.58. The company has a quick ratio of 10.84, a current ratio of 12.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.05). ShockWave Medical had a negative return on equity of 30.28% and a negative net margin of 108.73%. Equities analysts predict that ShockWave Medical, Inc. will post -1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes intravascular lithotripsy technology to treat calcified plaque in patients with peripheral vascular, coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases. The company offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease; C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters for treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

