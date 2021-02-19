Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) Shares Acquired by Avalon Investment & Advisory

Avalon Investment & Advisory raised its holdings in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 33.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,319 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the period. Avalon Investment & Advisory’s holdings in Shopify were worth $1,493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Shopify by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,289,790 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,855,828,000 after acquiring an additional 895,940 shares during the period. Scge Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Shopify by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Scge Management L.P. now owns 894,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $914,535,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Discovery Value Fund lifted its stake in shares of Shopify by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Discovery Value Fund now owns 852,932 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $965,476,000 after purchasing an additional 15,500 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Shopify by 53.6% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 595,981 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $672,590,000 after purchasing an additional 207,910 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Shopify by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 473,208 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $535,646,000 after purchasing an additional 53,372 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.89% of the company’s stock.

SHOP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Shopify from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $1,319.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,290.00 to $1,500.00 in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Shopify from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $1,150.00 to $1,250.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on shares of Shopify in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $950.00 price objective for the company. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,000.00 to $1,275.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Shopify currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,267.00.

Shares of SHOP opened at $1,384.57 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $168.80 billion, a PE ratio of 881.90, a P/E/G ratio of 37.63 and a beta of 1.60. Shopify Inc. has a 1 year low of $305.30 and a 1 year high of $1,499.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 17.87 and a current ratio of 17.87. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,226.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,077.27.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The software maker reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $1.02. The firm had revenue of $977.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $906.82 million. Shopify had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 2.35%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Shopify Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Shopify Company Profile

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

