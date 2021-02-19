Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Price Target Raised to $1,300.00 at Morgan Stanley

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $1,100.00 to $1,300.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the software maker’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

SHOP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Shopify from $1,350.00 to $1,650.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Shopify from $1,323.00 to $1,680.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Shopify from $1,200.00 to $1,250.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Shopify from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the company from $1,150.00 to $1,250.00 in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Shopify from $1,060.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Shopify presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $1,267.00.

Get Shopify alerts:

Shares of Shopify stock opened at $1,384.57 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 17.87, a current ratio of 17.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $168.80 billion, a PE ratio of 881.90, a P/E/G ratio of 37.63 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1,226.95 and a 200 day moving average of $1,077.27. Shopify has a 52 week low of $305.30 and a 52 week high of $1,499.75.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The software maker reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $1.02. The company had revenue of $977.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $906.82 million. Shopify had a return on equity of 2.35% and a net margin of 7.99%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Shopify will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Keybank National Association OH boosted its position in Shopify by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 2,473 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,799,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Shopify by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 48 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Shopify by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 512 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Shopify by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,246 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,410,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Shopify by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 187 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. 56.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shopify Company Profile

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

Read More: Management Fee

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.