Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Price Target Raised to $1,475.00

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) had its target price lifted by Truist from $1,100.00 to $1,475.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Shopify from $1,100.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Shopify from $1,300.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Shopify from $1,200.00 to $1,250.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,000.00 to $1,275.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,060.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $1,267.00.

SHOP opened at $1,384.57 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 17.87, a current ratio of 17.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Shopify has a 12-month low of $305.30 and a 12-month high of $1,499.75. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1,226.95 and a 200-day moving average of $1,077.27. The stock has a market cap of $168.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 881.90, a PEG ratio of 37.63 and a beta of 1.60.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The software maker reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $1.02. The firm had revenue of $977.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $906.82 million. Shopify had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 2.35%. As a group, analysts expect that Shopify will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Keybank National Association OH grew its position in Shopify by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 2,473 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,799,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Shopify by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 48 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Shopify by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 512 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Shopify by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,246 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC increased its position in Shopify by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 187 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. 56.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shopify Company Profile

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

