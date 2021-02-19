Short Interest in Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (OTCMKTS:ANCUF) Expands By 22.8%

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (OTCMKTS:ANCUF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,080,900 shares, an increase of 22.8% from the January 14th total of 1,695,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 65,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 31.7 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ANCUF opened at $30.52 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.39. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a 1 year low of $21.00 and a 1 year high of $37.06.

Several research firms have recently commented on ANCUF. TD Securities reduced their price target on Alimentation Couche-Tard from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Alimentation Couche-Tard from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Alimentation Couche-Tard in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from $52.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $42.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.75.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Company Profile

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products, grocery items, candies and snacks, beer, wine, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuels; and stationary energy and aviation fuels. The company operates its convenience stores chain under various banners, including Circle K, Corner Stone, Couche-Tard, Holiday, Ingo, and Mac's.

