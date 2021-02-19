Short Interest in BYD Company Limited (OTCMKTS:BYDDF) Declines By 21.0%

BYD Company Limited (OTCMKTS:BYDDF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 8,523,800 shares, a decrease of 21.0% from the January 14th total of 10,785,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 876,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9.7 days.

OTCMKTS BYDDF opened at $32.55 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.99. BYD has a 12-month low of $4.07 and a 12-month high of $35.94.

Get BYD alerts:

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of BYD from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th.

About BYD

BYD Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rechargeable battery and photovoltaic, handset components and assembly, and automobile businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Rechargeable Battery and Photovoltaic Products; Mobile Handset Components and Assembly Service; and Automobiles and Related Products.

Featured Story: Day Trading

Receive News & Ratings for BYD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BYD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.