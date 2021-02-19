Short Interest in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Decreases By 21.0%

Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 7,670,000 shares, a decline of 21.0% from the January 14th total of 9,710,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,980,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer raised Corning from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Cross Research raised Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Corning in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Corning from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.80.

In related news, COO Eric S. Musser sold 33,337 shares of Corning stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.69, for a total transaction of $1,256,471.53. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 105,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,977,727.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GLW. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Corning by 629.7% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,480,472 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $89,297,000 after purchasing an additional 2,140,539 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in shares of Corning during the 4th quarter worth $67,269,000. KBC Group NV increased its stake in shares of Corning by 331.3% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,464,415 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $52,718,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124,877 shares during the last quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Corning by 805.1% during the 4th quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. now owns 1,194,259 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $42,993,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Corning by 40.4% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,665,989 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $131,976,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055,275 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.33% of the company’s stock.

GLW stock opened at $37.56 on Friday. Corning has a 12-month low of $17.44 and a 12-month high of $39.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $28.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 187.80, a PEG ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50 day moving average of $37.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.90.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.04. Corning had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Corning will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is a positive change from Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is 50.00%.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for organic light-emitting diodes and liquid crystal displays used in televisions, notebook computers, and flat panel desktop monitors.

