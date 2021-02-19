Short Interest in Gene Biotherapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRXM) Increases By 21.3%

Gene Biotherapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRXM) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 13,100 shares, a growth of 21.3% from the January 14th total of 10,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 350,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

CRXM stock opened at $0.04 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.06. Gene Biotherapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.02 and a 52-week high of $0.17.

Get Gene Biotherapeutics alerts:

Gene Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Gene Biotherapeutics, Inc manages a portfolio of medical technologies in the United States. It focuses on acquiring and developing gene-based therapeutics. The company, through its subsidiary, Angionetics, Inc, focuses on the clinical advancement and commercialization of Generx, an interventional cardiology, angiogenic gene therapy Phase 3 product candidate designed for the potential treatment of patients with refractory angina due to advanced coronary artery disease.

Featured Story: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Gene Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gene Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.