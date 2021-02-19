Short Interest in Hermitage Offshore Services Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HOFSQ) Drops By 19.2%

Hermitage Offshore Services Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HOFSQ) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 61,100 shares, a drop of 19.2% from the January 14th total of 75,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 951,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of Hermitage Offshore Services stock opened at $0.03 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $870,660.70, a P/E ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 2.21. Hermitage Offshore Services has a 1 year low of $0.02 and a 1 year high of $3.05.

About Hermitage Offshore Services

Hermitage Offshore Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in offshore support vessel business primarily in the North Sea and off the coast of West Africa. It owns and operates a fleet of 23 vessels comprising of ten platform supply vessels, 11 crew boats, and 2 anchor handling supply vessels.

