Short Interest in Mogo Inc. (NASDAQ:MOGO) Declines By 20.1%

Mogo Inc. (NASDAQ:MOGO) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 120,300 shares, a drop of 20.1% from the January 14th total of 150,600 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 3,140,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MOGO shares. HC Wainwright started coverage on Mogo in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 target price for the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on Mogo from $4.50 to $7.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Canaccord Genuity downgraded Mogo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Eight Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Mogo in a report on Friday, February 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.96.

MOGO stock opened at $9.99 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.92. The company has a market capitalization of $324.61 million, a P/E ratio of -21.72 and a beta of 2.93. Mogo has a 1-year low of $0.55 and a 1-year high of $11.86.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Mogo in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Mogo by 205.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 854,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,220,000 after purchasing an additional 574,131 shares during the last quarter. Diametric Capital LP purchased a new position in Mogo in the fourth quarter valued at about $171,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Mogo in the fourth quarter valued at about $106,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.16% of the company’s stock.

Mogo Inc operates as a financial technology company in Canada. The company provides finance app that empowers consumers with solutions to help them get in control of their financial wellness. It offers users a free MogoAccount and provides access to various products, including free credit score monitoring, identity fraud protection, digital spending account with Platinum Prepaid Visa Card, digital mortgage experience, the MogoCrypto account, a product within MogoWealth that enables the buying and selling of bitcoin, and access to smart consumer credit products through.

