Short Interest in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Expands By 24.6%

Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 15,500,000 shares, a growth of 24.6% from the January 14th total of 12,440,000 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 7,850,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dodge & Cox raised its position in Raytheon Technologies by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 39,109,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,796,750,000 after acquiring an additional 8,787,122 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Raytheon Technologies by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,214,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,588,525,000 after acquiring an additional 1,254,307 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in Raytheon Technologies by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 21,713,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,552,698,000 after acquiring an additional 361,989 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Raytheon Technologies by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,383,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $957,083,000 after acquiring an additional 42,153 shares during the period. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its position in Raytheon Technologies by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 6,794,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,871,000 after acquiring an additional 240,658 shares during the period. 75.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RTX opened at $72.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company’s 50-day moving average is $70.06 and its 200 day moving average is $65.37. Raytheon Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $40.72 and a fifty-two week high of $89.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.83, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.39.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. Raytheon Technologies had a negative net margin of 3.77% and a positive return on equity of 8.35%. The company had revenue of $16.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.07 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 23.00%.

Raytheon Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Monday, December 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 4.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

RTX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Raytheon Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, DZ Bank raised Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.00.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates in four businesses: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

