Short Interest in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) Expands By 24.3%

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 544,000 shares, an increase of 24.3% from the January 14th total of 437,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 364,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.

RNR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of RenaissanceRe from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of RenaissanceRe from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $194.00 to $199.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of RenaissanceRe from $229.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of RenaissanceRe from $199.00 to $194.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of RenaissanceRe from $192.00 to $186.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $186.50.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Boston Partners boosted its position in RenaissanceRe by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,764,824 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $292,644,000 after buying an additional 398,563 shares during the period. Samlyn Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe by 77.0% in the third quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 841,393 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $142,818,000 after acquiring an additional 366,156 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP bought a new stake in shares of RenaissanceRe in the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,577,000. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe by 590.4% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 240,503 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $39,881,000 after acquiring an additional 205,668 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe by 9.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,276,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $386,396,000 after acquiring an additional 188,461 shares during the period. 93.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:RNR opened at $159.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $159.81 and a 200-day moving average of $169.39. The company has a market cap of $8.07 billion, a PE ratio of 12.78, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.45. RenaissanceRe has a one year low of $113.27 and a one year high of $201.29.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The insurance provider reported ($1.59) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.15) by $0.56. RenaissanceRe had a net margin of 12.46% and a return on equity of 2.44%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that RenaissanceRe will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This is a positive change from RenaissanceRe’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio is 15.33%.

RenaissanceRe Company Profile

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss retrocessional reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, and other windstorms, as well as claims arising from other natural and man-made catastrophes comprising tsunamis, winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, tornadoes, explosions and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, and binding facilities and regional U.S.

