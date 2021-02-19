Short Interest in SOC Telemed, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLMD) Expands By 21.7%

SOC Telemed, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLMD) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,850,000 shares, an increase of 21.7% from the January 14th total of 1,520,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 469,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.9 days. Currently, 5.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Warburg Pincus LLC bought a new stake in shares of SOC Telemed during the 4th quarter worth $265,580,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of SOC Telemed during the 4th quarter worth $47,554,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of SOC Telemed during the 4th quarter worth $160,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of SOC Telemed during the 4th quarter worth $1,747,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SOC Telemed during the 4th quarter worth $1,223,000. 20.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TLMD stock opened at $9.00 on Friday. SOC Telemed has a 1 year low of $6.75 and a 1 year high of $12.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.56.

SOC Telemed (NASDAQ:TLMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $15.13 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that SOC Telemed will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. BTIG Research cut SOC Telemed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Benchmark assumed coverage on SOC Telemed in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on SOC Telemed in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on SOC Telemed in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on SOC Telemed in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.40.

SOC Telemed, Inc provides telemedicine technology and solutions to hospitals, health systems, post-acute providers, physician networks, and value-based care organizations in the United States. The company's technology platform, Telemed IQ, provides telemedicine programs. Its telemedicine solutions include teleNeurology, telePsychiatry, and teleICU.

