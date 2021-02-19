Short Interest in Whitecap Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPGYF) Decreases By 20.2%

Whitecap Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPGYF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 7,706,000 shares, a drop of 20.2% from the January 14th total of 9,657,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 120,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 64.2 days.

Shares of SPGYF stock opened at $4.13 on Friday. Whitecap Resources has a 52 week low of $0.50 and a 52 week high of $4.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.77.

Get Whitecap Resources alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SPGYF. Raymond James raised shares of Whitecap Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Whitecap Resources from $3.50 to $6.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Whitecap Resources from $2.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Whitecap Resources from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Whitecap Resources from $3.00 to $5.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.17.

About Whitecap Resources

Whitecap Resources Inc acquires and develops petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. Its principal properties are located in West Central Alberta, Northwest Alberta and British Columbia, Southeast Saskatchewan, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southwest Saskatchewan. As of December 31, 2019, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 507,365 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

See Also: Basic Economics

Receive News & Ratings for Whitecap Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whitecap Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.