SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SI-BONE Inc. is a medical device company which developed the iFuse Implant System(R) for minimally invasive surgical treatment of the sacroiliac joint dysfunction. SI-BONE Inc. is based in Santa Clara, California. “

SIBN has been the subject of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of SI-BONE from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of SI-BONE in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on SI-BONE from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price target on SI-BONE from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $29.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:SIBN opened at $30.63 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.17 and a 200 day moving average of $24.98. The company has a current ratio of 12.65, a quick ratio of 12.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $991.22 million, a P/E ratio of -19.14 and a beta of 1.41. SI-BONE has a 12 month low of $7.20 and a 12 month high of $33.45.

In other news, Director John Gordon Freund sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.28, for a total value of $2,328,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Anthony J. Recupero sold 2,653 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.01, for a total value of $76,963.53. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 117,540 shares in the company, valued at $3,409,835.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 189,521 shares of company stock worth $4,732,520. Corporate insiders own 15.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SIBN. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of SI-BONE in the 3rd quarter valued at $254,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in SI-BONE by 24.3% during the third quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 2,255 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in SI-BONE during the third quarter valued at about $224,000. Columbus Circle Investors grew its stake in shares of SI-BONE by 147.6% during the third quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 65,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,549,000 after buying an additional 38,935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in shares of SI-BONE in the third quarter worth about $405,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.26% of the company’s stock.

SI-BONE Company Profile

SI-BONE, Inc, a medical device company, develops implantable devices used in the surgical treatment of the sacropelvic anatomy in the United States and Internationally. The company offers iFuse, a minimally invasive surgical implant system, which is intended to fuse the sacroiliac joint to treat sacroiliac joint dysfunction that causes lower back pain.

