SIFCO Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:SIF) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

SIFCO Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SIF)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $9.36. SIFCO Industries shares last traded at $8.82, with a volume of 13,173 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $52.56 million, a PE ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 1.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.64.

SIFCO Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:SIF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 23rd. The aerospace company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $29.05 million for the quarter. SIFCO Industries had a return on equity of 22.87% and a net margin of 8.09%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in SIFCO Industries stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in SIFCO Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SIF) by 8.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,234 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 1.33% of SIFCO Industries worth $666,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.17% of the company’s stock.

SIFCO Industries Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:SIF)

SIFCO Industries, Inc produces and sells forgings and machined components primarily for the aerospace and energy markets in North America and Europe. The company's processes and services include forging, heat-treating, and machining. It offers original equipment manufacturer and aftermarket components for aircraft and industrial gas turbine engines; steam turbine blades; structural airframe components; aircraft landing gear components; aircraft wheels and brakes; rotating components for helicopters; and commercial/industrial products.

