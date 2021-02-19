Signature Aviation plc (LON:SIG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Signature Aviation plc (LON:SIG) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 320.50 ($4.19).

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays cut Signature Aviation to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from GBX 270 ($3.53) to GBX 411 ($5.37) in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Peel Hunt reissued an “add” rating and set a GBX 411 ($5.37) price objective on shares of Signature Aviation in a research note on Wednesday. Peel Hunt reissued an “add” rating and set a GBX 411 ($5.37) price objective on shares of Signature Aviation in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 250 ($3.27) price objective on shares of Signature Aviation in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on Signature Aviation from GBX 165 ($2.16) to GBX 205 ($2.68) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th.

LON SIG traded down GBX 1.30 ($0.02) during trading hours on Friday, hitting GBX 397.10 ($5.19). 2,398,833 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,810,474. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 413.77 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 301.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 154.65. Signature Aviation has a 52 week low of GBX 129.40 ($1.69) and a 52 week high of GBX 445.14 ($5.82). The stock has a market cap of £3.29 billion and a PE ratio of 5.40.

About Signature Aviation

Signature Aviation plc provides flight support services to the business and general aviation (B&GA) markets in the United Kingdom, Mainland Europe, North America, and internationally. The company operates a fixed base operation network that offers service support for B&GA travel, including fueling, ground handling, passenger and pilot services, and amenities; hangarage for overnight parking and home based aircraft storage; technical support, line and heavy maintenance, inspection, and aircraft on ground (AoG) services through Signature TECHNICAir; Signature ELITE class that provides Signature services to commercial travelers; and aircraft management and charter services through Gama Aviation Signature Aircraft Management.

