Signature Aviation plc (OTCMKTS:BBAVY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Signature Aviation plc (OTCMKTS:BBAVY) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a decrease of 20.8% from the January 14th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days.

BBAVY has been the topic of several research reports. Berenberg Bank raised Signature Aviation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Signature Aviation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Barclays lowered Signature Aviation from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS BBAVY opened at $22.08 on Friday. Signature Aviation has a 1-year low of $6.15 and a 1-year high of $23.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a PE ratio of 33.97 and a beta of 1.82.

About Signature Aviation

Signature Aviation plc provides flight support services to the business and general aviation (B&GA) markets in the United Kingdom, Mainland Europe, North America, and internationally. The company operates a fixed base operation network that offers service support for B&GA travel, including fueling, ground handling, passenger and pilot services, and amenities; hangarage for overnight parking and home based aircraft storage; technical support, line and heavy maintenance, inspection, and aircraft on ground (AoG) services through Signature TECHNICAir; Signature ELITE class that provides Signature services to commercial travelers; and aircraft management and charter services through Gama Aviation Signature Aircraft Management.

