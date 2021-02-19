Silence Therapeutics plc (SLN.L) (LON:SLN) Shares Gap Up to $634.00

Silence Therapeutics plc (SLN.L) (LON:SLN)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at GBX 634 ($8.28), but opened at GBX 668 ($8.73). Silence Therapeutics plc (SLN.L) shares last traded at GBX 628 ($8.20), with a volume of 12,630 shares traded.

SLN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a "hold" rating and issued a GBX 605 ($7.90) price target on shares of Silence Therapeutics plc (SLN.L) in a report on Wednesday.

The company has a quick ratio of 9.60, a current ratio of 9.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of £523.18 million and a PE ratio of -22.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 561.76 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 469.03.

About Silence Therapeutics plc (SLN.L) (LON:SLN)

Silence Therapeutics plc focuses on the discovery, development, and delivery of novel RNA therapeutics in hematology, cardiovascular, and other rare and metabolic indications. The company designs short interfering RNA (siRNA) molecules that trigger the RNAi pathway and mediate the degradation of specific target messenger RNAs.

