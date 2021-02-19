Silver Bull Resources (OTCMKTS:SVBL) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.67

Silver Bull Resources, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SVBL)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.67 and traded as high as $0.69. Silver Bull Resources shares last traded at $0.69, with a volume of 14,702 shares changing hands.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.67. The company has a market cap of $23.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.63 and a beta of 0.49.

Silver Bull Resources Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SVBL)

Silver Bull Resources, Inc, an exploration stage company, acquires, develops, and explores for mineral properties in Mexico and Canada. The company primarily explores for silver and zinc deposits. Its principal project is 100% owned and operated the Sierra Mojada property comprising 20 concessions covering an area of 4,715 hectares located in Coahuila, Mexico.

