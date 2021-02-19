Simmons Bank Boosts Holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Simmons Bank boosted its position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,124 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the quarter. Simmons Bank’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $1,857,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc raised its position in shares of Citigroup by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 7,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Citigroup by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 20,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Citigroup by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Citigroup by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Citigroup by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.99% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on C shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Citigroup in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Citigroup from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the company from $55.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Citigroup from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.57.

Shares of C opened at $63.80 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $62.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.62, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Citigroup Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.00 and a 1-year high of $78.86.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $16.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.71 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 6.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.90 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 29th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.80%.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

