Simmons Bank Has $1.07 Million Position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Simmons Bank reduced its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 6.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,713 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 838 shares during the period. Simmons Bank’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $1,068,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Jackson Square Partners LLC acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the third quarter valued at about $480,262,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 10.0% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,757,837 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $459,591,000 after buying an additional 524,179 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,578,633 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $508,939,000 after buying an additional 386,233 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 1.8% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,615,487 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $368,408,000 after buying an additional 81,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ownership Capital B.V. raised its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 4,127,939 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $376,592,000 after acquiring an additional 828,870 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Nicholas J. Valeriani sold 8,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.21, for a total transaction of $698,722.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 67,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,785,418.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 3,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.20, for a total transaction of $298,909.80. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 30,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,657,907. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 264,171 shares of company stock valued at $22,820,527. 1.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences stock opened at $85.24 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.17. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 1-year low of $51.51 and a 1-year high of $92.08. The company has a market cap of $53.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The medical research company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.03). Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 18.18% and a return on equity of 29.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.46 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $88.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Edwards Lifesciences has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.45.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

