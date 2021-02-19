Simmons Bank Has $1.23 Million Stock Position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Simmons Bank lowered its stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,043 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Simmons Bank’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $1,234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADSK. Manchester Financial Inc. increased its position in Autodesk by 76.6% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 113 shares of the software company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new position in Autodesk during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Sun Life Financial INC acquired a new position in Autodesk during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in Autodesk during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Autodesk during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. 89.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ADSK stock opened at $300.72 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.62. The stock has a market cap of $66.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 156.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $302.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $265.23. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1 year low of $125.38 and a 1 year high of $321.13.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The software company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $952.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $940.00 million. Autodesk had a negative return on equity of 1,423.72% and a net margin of 11.74%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ADSK. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Autodesk from $285.00 to $342.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Autodesk from $300.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on Autodesk in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $282.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price target on Autodesk from $290.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Autodesk from $275.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $288.71.

Autodesk Company Profile

Autodesk, Inc operates as a software design and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

