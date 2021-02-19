Simmons Bank Has $851,000 Position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Simmons Bank reduced its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,166 shares of the company’s stock after selling 163 shares during the period. Simmons Bank’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $851,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ATVI. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,457,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,427,763,000 after acquiring an additional 3,760,947 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 156.6% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,387,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,194,000 after purchasing an additional 2,677,541 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 58.8% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,234,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,821,000 after purchasing an additional 1,568,054 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 52.3% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,926,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,820,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 213,793.4% in the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,135,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,941,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135,243 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ATVI stock opened at $102.93 on Friday. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.51 and a 52-week high of $104.53. The stock has a market cap of $79.55 billion, a PE ratio of 35.75, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 4.12 and a current ratio of 4.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $94.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.54.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.03. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 28.90% and a return on equity of 19.07%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. This is a boost from Activision Blizzard’s previous annual dividend of $0.41. This represents a yield of 0.46%. Activision Blizzard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.71%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $104.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $80.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Truist upped their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $100.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, MKM Partners upped their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. Activision Blizzard has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.03.

In other Activision Blizzard news, Director Casey Wasserman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.75, for a total value of $807,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment.

