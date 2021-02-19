Simmons Bank Reduces Position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Simmons Bank lessened its position in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,959 shares of the company’s stock after selling 517 shares during the quarter. Simmons Bank’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $752,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CARR. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 41,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 28.8% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 12,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 2,804 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 41.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 30,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $930,000 after buying an additional 8,937 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $501,000. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.02% of the company’s stock.

CARR stock opened at $36.65 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $38.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.00. Carrier Global Co. has a 12-month low of $11.50 and a 12-month high of $41.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.05). Carrier Global had a return on equity of 24.00% and a net margin of 8.86%. The company had revenue of $4.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.50 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Carrier Global Co. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 23rd were given a $0.12 dividend. This is an increase from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%.

CARR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their price target on Carrier Global from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Barclays cut Carrier Global from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Carrier Global from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Carrier Global from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Carrier Global currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.67.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

