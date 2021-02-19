Simmons Bank Sells 245 Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Simmons Bank decreased its holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,994 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 245 shares during the quarter. Simmons Bank’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $949,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,476,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Norway Savings Bank lifted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 416.7% in the fourth quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 155 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 300.0% in the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 184 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. 67.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NSC. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $283.00 to $271.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $230.96.

NYSE NSC opened at $251.71 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $63.41 billion, a PE ratio of 32.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a fifty day moving average of $246.78 and a 200 day moving average of $227.57. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 1 year low of $112.62 and a 1 year high of $258.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The railroad operator reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 15.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.55 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be given a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. This is an increase from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is 38.30%.

In other Norfolk Southern news, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 227 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.10, for a total value of $54,275.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,782 shares in the company, valued at $1,860,676.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 1,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.00, for a total transaction of $338,663.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,081,690. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,687 shares of company stock valued at $403,241. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

