Simmons Bank Sells 2,524 Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Simmons Bank reduced its stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 16.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,295 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,524 shares during the period. Simmons Bank’s holdings in The Allstate were worth $1,461,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in The Allstate by 139.0% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,574,768 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $283,044,000 after acquiring an additional 1,497,683 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in The Allstate by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,438,019 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,583,015,000 after acquiring an additional 854,644 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in The Allstate by 79.1% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,814,066 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $170,776,000 after acquiring an additional 801,083 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in The Allstate by 6,344.9% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 632,949 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $69,580,000 after acquiring an additional 623,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its position in The Allstate by 147.0% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 616,986 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $58,083,000 after acquiring an additional 367,210 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.95% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ALL opened at $105.08 on Friday. The Allstate Co. has a 12-month low of $64.13 and a 12-month high of $125.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.50.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $5.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.81 by $2.06. The Allstate had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 10.68%. The business had revenue of $11.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.43 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.13 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Allstate Co. will post 12.54 earnings per share for the current year.

ALL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America increased their price target on The Allstate from $147.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on The Allstate from $107.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Barclays increased their price objective on The Allstate from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Raymond James increased their price objective on The Allstate from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on The Allstate from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.53.

The Allstate Profile

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Service Businesses, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; liability insurance products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

