SJA Financial Advisory LLC Purchases 401 Shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

SJA Financial Advisory LLC grew its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) by 9.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,876 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the quarter. SJA Financial Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF were worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 134.2% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 5,536 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $311,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 11.4% in the third quarter. Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA now owns 4,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $52,000.

NASDAQ ISTB traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $51.59. 505,460 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 714,536. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $47.53 and a 52-week high of $51.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $51.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.55.

