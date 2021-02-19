SJA Financial Advisory LLC Reduces Position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

SJA Financial Advisory LLC decreased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 134,310 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,835 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF accounts for approximately 6.4% of SJA Financial Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. SJA Financial Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $8,333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IEMG. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 11,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,000 after acquiring an additional 989 shares in the last quarter. Regis Management CO LLC lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Regis Management CO LLC now owns 197,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,697,000 after acquiring an additional 12,800 shares in the last quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 53.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 11,374,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,573,000 after acquiring an additional 3,948,800 shares in the last quarter. Field & Main Bank bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Watson Rebecca lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Watson Rebecca now owns 8,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 706 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IEMG stock traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $69.21. 185,422 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,248,993. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.35. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $35.65 and a 52-week high of $69.87.

