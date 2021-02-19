SJA Financial Advisory LLC Sells 272 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

SJA Financial Advisory LLC cut its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 272 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF accounts for about 0.9% of SJA Financial Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. SJA Financial Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,183,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 7,377 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,458,000 after buying an additional 1,266 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 57,278 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,226,000 after buying an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 65,361 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,815,000 after buying an additional 5,673 shares in the last quarter. XML Financial LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 40,090 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,860,000 after buying an additional 1,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nationwide Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,178,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IWM stock traded up $4.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $224.73. 635,753 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,739,893. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $95.69 and a fifty-two week high of $230.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $212.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $187.75.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

