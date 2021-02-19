SJA Financial Advisory LLC Sells 464 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

SJA Financial Advisory LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,534 shares of the company’s stock after selling 464 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF comprises approximately 1.9% of SJA Financial Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. SJA Financial Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IJH. FMR LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 158,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,059,000 after buying an additional 20,065 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $1,358,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 6,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Cambiar Investors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $371,000. Finally, Regis Management CO LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $438,000.

NYSEARCA:IJH traded up $3.37 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $252.70. 38,330 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,387,993. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $242.47 and its 200-day moving average is $212.42. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $117.87 and a 12-month high of $255.86.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

