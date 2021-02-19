SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) Receives $62.25 Average PT from Analysts

SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $62.25.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of SL Green Realty from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of SL Green Realty from $55.00 to $58.25 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of SL Green Realty from $49.00 to $63.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of SL Green Realty from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of SL Green Realty from $54.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th.

SLG stock traded up $1.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $61.26. 12,554 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,437,006. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. SL Green Realty has a 52 week low of $35.16 and a 52 week high of $95.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $62.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.72.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.87. SL Green Realty had a net margin of 19.32% and a return on equity of 3.99%. The firm had revenue of $190.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that SL Green Realty will post 7.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a $0.303 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. SL Green Realty’s payout ratio is currently 52.00%.

In other SL Green Realty news, President Andrew W. Mathias sold 12,836 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $834,340.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in SL Green Realty in the third quarter worth about $25,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in SL Green Realty in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in SL Green Realty in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in SL Green Realty by 38.2% in the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 760 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in SL Green Realty during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.58% of the company’s stock.

SL Green Realty Company Profile

SL Green Realty Corp., an S&P 500 company and Manhattan's largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of December 31, 2020, SL Green held interests in 88 buildings totaling 38.2 million square feet.

