Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.66 EPS

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.66, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Sleep Number had a negative return on equity of 70.15% and a net margin of 5.89%.

Shares of NASDAQ SNBR opened at $121.24 on Friday. Sleep Number has a 1-year low of $15.27 and a 1-year high of $133.61. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $102.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of 34.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 2.07.

Several research firms have recently commented on SNBR. UBS Group upgraded Sleep Number from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $65.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Sleep Number from $108.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sleep Number in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Bank of America lowered Sleep Number from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $73.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on Sleep Number from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.83.

In other Sleep Number news, SVP Melissa Barra sold 26,429 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $1,797,172.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 60,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,111,484. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Samuel R. Hellfeld sold 1,820 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.65, for a total value of $148,603.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,685 shares of company stock worth $2,603,783 over the last ninety days. 6.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides sleep solutions and services in the United States. The company designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, pillows, sheets, and other bedding product under the Sleep Number name. It also offers adjustable bases under the FlextFit name; temperature-balancing products, including DualTemp layer; SleepIQ Kids k2 beds for kids; and smart beds under the Sleep Number 360 brand name.

