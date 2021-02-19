Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC Acquires 1,035 Shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC lifted its holdings in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) by 11.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 10,183 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares during the quarter. Twilio makes up 1.0% of Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC’s holdings in Twilio were worth $1,999,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of Twilio in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Twilio in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in Twilio by 553.3% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 98 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Highlander Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Twilio in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Twilio in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. 82.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Twilio from $400.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Twilio from $440.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Twilio from $340.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Twilio from $465.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Twilio in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Twilio currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $436.83.

Shares of Twilio stock traded down $15.44 during trading on Friday, hitting $428.05. 160,922 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,767,531. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 10.94 and a current ratio of 10.94. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $381.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $310.04. Twilio Inc. has a 52-week low of $68.06 and a 52-week high of $441.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -156.16 and a beta of 1.51.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.55. Twilio had a negative net margin of 26.01% and a negative return on equity of 5.43%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Twilio Inc. will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Karyn Smith sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.75, for a total transaction of $979,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Chee Chew sold 1,672 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.88, for a total transaction of $723,775.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 224,362 shares of company stock valued at $86,102,834 in the last ninety days. 6.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications.

