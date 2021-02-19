Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC Buys Shares of 1,228 The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,228 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $408,000. The Boeing comprises approximately 0.2% of Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Management Network Inc. acquired a new position in The Boeing during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,167,000. Personal Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of The Boeing during the 4th quarter valued at $272,000. Coe Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Boeing during the 4th quarter worth $214,000. XML Financial LLC raised its position in shares of The Boeing by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 3,704 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $793,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the period. Finally, Monetta Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Boeing in the 4th quarter worth $2,098,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.41% of the company’s stock.

The Boeing stock traded up $6.92 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $215.40. 462,119 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,261,778. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $207.43 and its 200-day moving average is $188.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.42, a PEG ratio of 101.91 and a beta of 1.65. The Boeing Company has a fifty-two week low of $89.00 and a fifty-two week high of $341.47.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($15.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.78) by ($13.47). The company had revenue of $15.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.36 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($2.33) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on BA shares. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $285.00 price target on shares of The Boeing in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of The Boeing from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $306.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $307.00 price target on shares of The Boeing and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of The Boeing from $290.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of The Boeing from $175.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Boeing has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $216.84.

In other news, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.80, for a total transaction of $1,004,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,009,076.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Timothy John Keating sold 21,737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.15, for a total value of $4,394,134.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 101,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,582,306.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

