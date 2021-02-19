Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC Raises Position in VictoryShares Emerging Market Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CEZ)

Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC grew its holdings in shares of VictoryShares Emerging Market Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CEZ) by 10.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,740 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the quarter. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC’s holdings in VictoryShares Emerging Market Volatility Wtd ETF were worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in shares of VictoryShares Emerging Market Volatility Wtd ETF by 163.0% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period.

Get VictoryShares Emerging Market Volatility Wtd ETF alerts:

Shares of CEZ remained flat at $$28.38 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 930. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.07. VictoryShares Emerging Market Volatility Wtd ETF has a twelve month low of $17.05 and a twelve month high of $28.43.

Featured Story: What is the formula for calculating total return?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CEZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VictoryShares Emerging Market Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CEZ).

Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares Emerging Market Volatility Wtd ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares Emerging Market Volatility Wtd ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.