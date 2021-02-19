SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its holdings in SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,751,057 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,219 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.07% of SMART Global worth $65,884,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SGH. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in SMART Global by 287.1% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in SMART Global by 284.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,789 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in SMART Global in the third quarter valued at about $201,000. Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in SMART Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in SMART Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $241,000.

In related news, major shareholder Lake Sumeru (Offshore) Silver sold 2,090,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.30, for a total value of $84,227,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Alan Marten sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $112,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 118,466 shares in the company, valued at $4,738,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,112,542 shares of company stock worth $85,151,225 over the last quarter. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SMART Global stock opened at $48.08 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.56 and a beta of 0.97. SMART Global Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.42 and a twelve month high of $48.50.

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 4th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $291.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.24 million. SMART Global had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 0.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that SMART Global Holdings, Inc. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on SMART Global from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SMART Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on SMART Global from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on SMART Global from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on SMART Global from $39.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.86.

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures electronic products focused in memory and computing technology areas. It offers dynamic random access memory (DRAM) modules for desktops, notebooks, and servers; and embedded and removable flash memory products; and flash component products, such as embedded multimedia controllers, and embedded and removal products in USB, CompactFlash and SD/microSD card configurations.

