Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI) Director Sells $55,770.00 in Stock

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI) Director Robert L. Scott sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.59, for a total transaction of $55,770.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 89,932 shares in the company, valued at $1,671,835.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ SWBI opened at $18.56 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.29 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $4.25 and a one year high of $23.57.

Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $248.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $222.99 million. Smith & Wesson Brands had a return on equity of 39.05% and a net margin of 4.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 118.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.01 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on SWBI. Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on Smith & Wesson Brands from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Smith & Wesson Brands in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. TheStreet upgraded Smith & Wesson Brands from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Smith & Wesson Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.33.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in Smith & Wesson Brands by 25.4% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 64,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 13,057 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 78.9% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 27,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 12,143 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 60.1% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 4,992 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in Smith & Wesson Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at about $468,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Smith & Wesson Brands by 96.8% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 26,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 13,097 shares during the period. 65.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Smith & Wesson Brands Company Profile

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells firearms worldwide. The company offers firearms products, such as revolvers and pistols; modern sporting rifles, bolt action rifles, and muzzleloaders; handcuffs; suppressors; and other firearm-related products under the Smith & Wesson, M&P, Performance Center, Thompson/Center Arms, and Gemtech brands.

