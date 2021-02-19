Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Sets New 52-Week High at $65.78

Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $65.78 and last traded at $65.20, with a volume of 318250 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $62.87.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Snap from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Cleveland Research started coverage on shares of Snap in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Snap from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Truist raised their price target on shares of Snap from $43.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Snap from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.22.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $55.28 and its 200-day moving average is $39.54. The company has a market capitalization of $98.40 billion, a PE ratio of -83.83 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 5.43 and a current ratio of 5.43.

In other Snap news, CFO Derek Andersen sold 23,659 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.80, for a total transaction of $1,225,536.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,301,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,441,528. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Jerry James Hunter sold 47,505 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.46, for a total transaction of $2,967,162.30. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,873,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $117,029,615.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 238,092 shares of company stock valued at $12,715,251 over the last three months.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arlington Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Snap by 43.8% during the 4th quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC boosted its position in shares of Snap by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 2,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Snap by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 2,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Snap by 0.8% in the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,031,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC lifted its position in Snap by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 8,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.52% of the company’s stock.

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application that helps people to communicate through short videos and images called Snaps. It also provides Camera, a tool to personalize and add context to Snaps; Chat that allows creating and watching stories, chatting with groups, making voice and video calls, and communicating through a range of contextual stickers and Bitmojis; and Discover that helps surfacing the stories and shows from publishers, creators, and the community based on a user's subscriptions and interests.

