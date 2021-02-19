Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) Trading 6.1% Higher

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM)’s share price traded up 6.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $56.61 and last traded at $56.23. 1,381,785 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 4% from the average session volume of 1,432,272 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.01.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday. Citigroup upgraded shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 2.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $54.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.35. The company has a market cap of $14.80 billion, a PE ratio of 90.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.96.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The basic materials company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $452.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $484.70 million. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a return on equity of 9.93% and a net margin of 9.26%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 92,500.0% in the 4th quarter. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC now owns 1,852 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $203,000. 12.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM)

Sociedad QuÃ­mica y Minera de Chile SA produces and distributes specialty plant nutrients, iodine and its derivatives, lithium and its derivatives, potassium chloride and sulfate, industrial chemicals, and other products and services. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty blends, and other specialty fertilizers for crops, such as vegetables, fruits, and flowers under the Ultrasol, Qrop, Speedfol, and Allganic brands.

