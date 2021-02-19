Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Société Générale Société anonyme in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Société Générale Société anonyme in a research note on Friday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Société Générale Société anonyme and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Société Générale Société anonyme in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Société Générale Société anonyme from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th.

Get Société Générale Société anonyme alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:SCGLY traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.79. 77,786 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 130,375. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.20. The company has a market cap of $20.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.57. Société Générale Société anonyme has a one year low of $2.47 and a one year high of $6.82. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.57.

Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. Société Générale Société anonyme had a positive return on equity of 2.13% and a negative net margin of 0.08%. Analysts anticipate that Société Générale Société anonyme will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Société Générale Société anonyme

SociÃ©tÃ© GÃ©nÃ©rale SociÃ©tÃ© anonyme provides financial services in Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, and France. The company offers retail banking services to individuals, professionals, local authorities, and businesses and non-profit clients under the Societe Generale, CrÃ©dit du Nord, and Boursorama Banque brands; and international retail banking and consumer credit services to corporate and individual customers in Europe, Russia, the Mediterranean Basin, and Sub-Saharan Africa.

Further Reading: Management Fee

Receive News & Ratings for Société Générale Société anonyme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Société Générale Société anonyme and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.