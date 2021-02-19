SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) Price Target Increased to $371.00 by Analysts at B. Riley

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) had its target price increased by equities researchers at B. Riley from $367.00 to $371.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. B. Riley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 17.37% from the stock’s current price.

SEDG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $354.00 price objective for the company. Barclays boosted their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $175.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $258.00 to $313.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $280.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $271.74.

Get SolarEdge Technologies alerts:

SEDG stock opened at $316.09 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.56, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $16.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.98. SolarEdge Technologies has a 1-year low of $67.02 and a 1-year high of $377.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $318.08 and its 200-day moving average is $264.90.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.23). SolarEdge Technologies had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 19.31%. Sell-side analysts forecast that SolarEdge Technologies will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director More Avery sold 2,841 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.72, for a total transaction of $837,299.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 119,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,245,859.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Ronen Faier sold 279 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.02, for a total transaction of $92,354.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,320 shares in the company, valued at $20,298,146.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 5,384 shares of company stock valued at $1,715,530. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 2,920.4% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 803,752 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,568,000 after purchasing an additional 777,141 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,998,029 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,914,091,000 after buying an additional 628,326 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 98.3% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 396,690 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $126,592,000 after acquiring an additional 196,656 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 132.1% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 310,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $99,151,000 after acquiring an additional 176,808 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,974,417 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $949,196,000 after acquiring an additional 170,784 shares during the last quarter. 77.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SolarEdge Technologies Company Profile

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. Its SolarEdge system consists of inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, smart energy management solutions, and a cloud-based monitoring platform.

Read More: The basics of gap trading strategies

Receive News & Ratings for SolarEdge Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SolarEdge Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.