Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. Sells 510 Shares of Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN)

Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. decreased its position in shares of Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 510 shares during the quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Anaplan were worth $704,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PLAN. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Anaplan in the 3rd quarter worth about $53,000. Summit X LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Anaplan during the third quarter valued at $75,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in Anaplan in the 4th quarter worth about $102,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Anaplan by 14.4% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Anaplan during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.92% of the company’s stock.

PLAN has been the topic of several research reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Anaplan in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on Anaplan from $62.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Anaplan from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Anaplan from $63.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Anaplan from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.96.

In other news, Director Sandesh Kaveripatnam sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.58, for a total value of $834,960.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 82,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,716,414.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Gagan Dhingra sold 722 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.17, for a total transaction of $48,496.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,612 shares in the company, valued at approximately $376,958.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 360,211 shares of company stock worth $25,653,035. Company insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PLAN opened at $82.99 on Friday. Anaplan, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.04 and a twelve month high of $86.17. The company has a market cap of $11.78 billion, a PE ratio of -76.84 and a beta of 2.05. The company’s 50 day moving average is $73.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.00.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.05. Anaplan had a negative net margin of 35.09% and a negative return on equity of 47.60%. The firm had revenue of $114.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.73 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Anaplan, Inc. will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Anaplan, Inc provides a cloud-based connected planning platform to connect organizations and people. Its platform unites traditionally distinct or disconnected database structures, including relational, columnar, and online analytical processing with in-memory data storage and calculation that is used in connecting various areas of an organization, such as finance, sales, supply chain, marketing, human resources, and operations.

