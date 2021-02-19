Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) Shares Sold by NEXT Financial Group Inc

NEXT Financial Group Inc lowered its holdings in Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) by 28.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,740 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,337 shares during the quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Sonoco Products were worth $340,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SON. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Sonoco Products by 286.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 555,633 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,377,000 after acquiring an additional 412,010 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Sonoco Products by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,670,968 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $99,004,000 after acquiring an additional 319,340 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in Sonoco Products by 44.7% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 663,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,864,000 after acquiring an additional 204,910 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Sonoco Products by 20.2% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,127,207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,566,000 after acquiring an additional 189,342 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Sonoco Products by 1,965.3% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 121,562 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,208,000 after acquiring an additional 115,676 shares during the period. 74.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sonoco Products stock opened at $59.29 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a PE ratio of 22.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $59.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.18. Sonoco Products has a 52 week low of $37.30 and a 52 week high of $62.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.05. Sonoco Products had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 5.11%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Sonoco Products will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 24th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This is a boost from Sonoco Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. Sonoco Products’s payout ratio is 48.73%.

A number of research firms have commented on SON. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Sonoco Products from $52.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Sonoco Products from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Bank of America downgraded Sonoco Products from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Sonoco Products from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.90.

In other Sonoco Products news, VP John M. Florence sold 701 shares of Sonoco Products stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.69, for a total value of $42,543.69. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 9,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $582,381.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Sonoco Products Co engages in the manufacture of industrial and consumer packaging products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging, Display and Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, Protective Solutions, and Corporate. The Consumer Packaging segment offers round and shaped rigid containers and trays; extruded and injection-molded plastic products; printed flexible packaging; global brand artwork management; and metal and peelable membrane ends and closures.

