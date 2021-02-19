Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) Raised to Neutral at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Citigroup currently has $70.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on SCCO. HSBC lowered Southern Copper from a hold rating to a reduce rating and set a $48.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. UBS Group lowered Southern Copper from a buy rating to a neutral rating and raised their target price for the company from $49.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Southern Copper in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued an underweight rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Sell and a consensus target price of $46.39.

Shares of SCCO stock opened at $74.51 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a current ratio of 3.73. Southern Copper has a twelve month low of $23.43 and a twelve month high of $75.07. The company has a market capitalization of $57.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.62, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.16.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.07. Southern Copper had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 17.17%. On average, analysts forecast that Southern Copper will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 9th. Southern Copper’s payout ratio is presently 125.00%.

In related news, Chairman German Larrea Mota Velasco sold 40,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total value of $2,442,587.03. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 2,162,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,757,462.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 621,888 shares of company stock worth $37,292,692. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SCCO. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its position in Southern Copper by 14,117.6% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 22,605,990 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,821,000 after purchasing an additional 22,446,990 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Southern Copper by 51.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,819,425 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $444,081,000 after purchasing an additional 2,321,453 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Southern Copper by 860.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,092,733 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $94,738,000 after purchasing an additional 1,874,773 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its position in Southern Copper by 113.8% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,406,277 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $156,696,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280,733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Southern Copper by 631.2% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 691,567 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,308,000 after purchasing an additional 596,986 shares during the last quarter. 6.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Southern Copper Company Profile

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc and lead.

