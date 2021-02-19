SP Asset Management Has $7.15 Million Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

SP Asset Management lowered its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 112,460 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 8,086 shares during the period. Oracle accounts for about 1.0% of SP Asset Management’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. SP Asset Management’s holdings in Oracle were worth $7,152,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 21,027,854 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,255,363,000 after buying an additional 212,438 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 260.6% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 14,881,862 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $249,752,000 after buying an additional 10,755,354 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,934,166 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $901,401,000 after buying an additional 540,722 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 12,273,520 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $732,729,000 after purchasing an additional 774,696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 31.8% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 10,636,837 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $635,019,000 after purchasing an additional 2,567,600 shares in the last quarter. 47.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Oracle alerts:

ORCL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Oracle in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “sell” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Cleveland Research downgraded shares of Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Oracle in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Oracle from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Oracle from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.16.

In other Oracle news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.91, for a total value of $1,522,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,215 shares in the company, valued at $4,276,795.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.63, for a total transaction of $6,163,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at $6,163,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 325,000 shares of company stock worth $20,685,750. 39.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Oracle stock traded down $0.29 during trading on Friday, hitting $61.78. 70,373 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,818,144. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $62.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.53. Oracle Co. has a twelve month low of $39.71 and a twelve month high of $66.20. The company has a market cap of $181.88 billion, a PE ratio of 18.81, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.76.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.06. Oracle had a net margin of 26.34% and a return on equity of 101.26%. The business had revenue of $9.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 7th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 6th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.75%.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. The company's cloud and license business engages in the sale, marketing, and delivery of its applications and infrastructure technologies through cloud and on-premise deployment models, including cloud services and license support; and cloud license and on-premise license.

See Also: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.