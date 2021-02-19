SP Asset Management Purchases New Stake in Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI)

SP Asset Management purchased a new stake in Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of UI. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ubiquiti by 2,858.2% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 34,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,734,000 after buying an additional 33,241 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Ubiquiti by 34.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 71,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,663,000 after buying an additional 18,361 shares during the period. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ubiquiti by 70.0% in the third quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 30,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,100,000 after buying an additional 12,600 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP increased its stake in shares of Ubiquiti by 160.2% in the third quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 17,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,878,000 after buying an additional 10,631 shares during the period. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ubiquiti in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,479,000. 7.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Ubiquiti stock traded up $6.97 on Friday, reaching $346.05. 330 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 127,777. The company has a market capitalization of $21.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.44. Ubiquiti Inc. has a 52 week low of $110.01 and a 52 week high of $362.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $292.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $228.95.

Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.76. Ubiquiti had a negative return on equity of 147.97% and a net margin of 30.57%. The firm had revenue of $479.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $363.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ubiquiti Inc. will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 12th. Ubiquiti’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.07%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. BWS Financial upped their target price on Ubiquiti from $290.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ubiquiti from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $380.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Ubiquiti from $140.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th.

About Ubiquiti

Ubiquiti Inc develops networking technology for service providers, enterprises, and consumers. It develops technology platforms for high-capacity distributed Internet access, unified information technology, and consumer electronics for professional, home, and personal use. Its service provider product platforms offer carrier-class network infrastructure for fixed wireless broadband, wireless backhaul systems, and routing; and enterprise product platforms provide wireless LAN infrastructure, video surveillance products, switching and routing solutions, security gateways, and other WLAN products, as well as offers consumer products under the Ubiquiti Labs brand name.

