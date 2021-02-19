SP Asset Management Reduces Holdings in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

SP Asset Management decreased its position in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,400 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. SP Asset Management’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $3,489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, MD Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. 89.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Argus upgraded shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $257.00 to $278.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $242.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Laboratory Co. of America currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $233.63.

Laboratory Co. of America stock traded up $2.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $244.90. 13,624 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 756,359. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 12-month low of $98.02 and a 12-month high of $252.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market cap of $23.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $223.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $201.41.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $10.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.11 by $2.45. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 6.79% and a return on equity of 21.05%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 20.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Laboratory Co. of America

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, LabCorp Diagnostics (LCD) and Covance Drug Development. It offers various clinical laboratory tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually-transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

