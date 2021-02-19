SP Asset Management Reduces Position in Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN)

SP Asset Management decreased its holdings in Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN) by 21.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,460 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 8,133 shares during the period. SP Asset Management’s holdings in Banco Santander were worth $99,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Banco Santander by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 106,227,829 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $323,995,000 after buying an additional 9,776,760 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Banco Santander by 187.3% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 5,071,782 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,383,000 after purchasing an additional 3,306,624 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Santander in the third quarter worth $1,199,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Banco Santander during the third quarter worth about $1,097,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Banco Santander by 2,516.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 263,573 shares of the bank’s stock worth $486,000 after buying an additional 253,499 shares in the last quarter. 1.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SAN traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 223,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,453,398. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.70. Banco Santander, S.A. has a 52 week low of $1.78 and a 52 week high of $4.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.61. The stock has a market cap of $62.77 billion, a PE ratio of -8.26 and a beta of 1.36.

SAN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. HSBC raised Banco Santander from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Banco Santander from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Banco Santander in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Banco Santander in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Banco Santander in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.50.

Banco Santander Company Profile

Banco Santander, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and large companies worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, used vehicle finance, auto finance, and personal loans; export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, syndicated corporate loans, and structured financing; various cards; debt capital market services; and insurance products.

